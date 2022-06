Right now, the 198 heading west is closed from Parkside Avenue to Delaware Avenue as police investigate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 198 near Parkside Avenue Tuesday evening.

Right now, the 198 heading west is closed from Parkside Avenue to Delaware Avenue as police investigate.

Police said of the two victims, that were shot, one of their injuries appear serious in nature.