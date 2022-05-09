2 rescued after officer spots house fire in Attica

The fire department said it was a two-alarm house fire and believe that it started on a porch.

ATTICA, N.Y. — A father and son in Attica are safe after their home caught fire Monday.

According to the Village of Attica Fire Department, an officer spotted the fire, and fire crews were sent to the home on Market Street.

The fire department said it was a two-alarm house fire and believe that it started on a porch. Several other fire departments had to help assist because the AFD did not have enough manpower at the time of the blaze.

"That's getting to be a serious problem with not enough people during the day and right at quitting time for them to get home and that. So that is the biggest problem for all departments, we don't have enough people to help," Jay Myers, Attica Fire Department Chief said.

Crews were able to get a father and son out of the home safely. But the father did suffer a shoulder injury.

The home is considered a total loss.