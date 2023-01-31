2 people suffer serious injuries after accident involving tractor trailer on I-86

A vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer after the driver lost control.

ANGELICA, N.Y. — New York State troopers are investigating another crash on I-86 in Allegany County.

On Monday, a car traveling west in the Town of Angelica was hit by a tractor trailer after the driver of the car lost control, according to an investigation by state troopers. The car spun multiple times, hit the guide rails on both sides of the I-86.

After the car came to a stop on the left side of the interstate, it was hit by a tractor trailer heading west.

Both of the people in the car were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

This is the second serious accident on I-86 in the past few days.

Over the weekend, two people died after a wrong way accident on the I-86 in the Town of Ellicott.

Matthew Berry, 30, of Randolph and Todd Town, 57, of Jamestown, were killed as a result of the accident.

Berry was driving the wrong way on I-86 when he collided with the truck Town was driving. Town's truck was then hit from behind by a Freightliner.

Town's passenger, Sandra Town, 54, is in the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

On Monday the Town family released this statement:

"I would like the world to know that our father Todd Town was a wonderful man. He was dedicated to his family including his wife who was his high school sweet heart, his four kids, and his 4 grandchildren. He was taken too soon by a terrible automobile accident involving a car that hit him which was going the wrong way on route 86 near the Jamestown exit. His presence is irreplaceable and the driver of the other vehicle stole that wonderful life from him and his family. His wife, our mom, is in intensive care suffering from a variety of severe injuries and we pray to god she will recover. Thank you."