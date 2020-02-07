2 people seriously hurt in Wyoming County accident

The accident happened on Hermitage Road and Wethersfield Road in the town of Wethersfield.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Wyoming County on Wednesday.

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say James T. Palmateer, 24, of Holland, was allegedly speeding on Wethersfield Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Hermitage Road.

Palmateer's vehicle hit a pickup truck that was traveling north on Hermitage. The truck became airborne, overturned, and landed on top of a parked vehicle in a driveway.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight.