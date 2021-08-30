2 people rescued Saturday after car falls down embankment in Wyoming County

The Wyoming County Rope team was called to the scene to help extract two individuals from a car, which was at the bottom of a 25-foot embankment.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were rescued early Saturday morning after a car fell down an embankment in Wyoming County.

Deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident on Bank Road in the Town of Middlebury just before 1:15 a.m. Deputies say two people were inside the car, which was at the bottom of a 25-foot embankment.

The Wyoming County Rope team was called to the scene to help extract both individuals from the car. First responders say the extraction took almost an hour.

Both people who were in the car suffered minor injuries. One of the individuals was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to UMMC Hospital in Batavia.