2 people rescued from sinking boat Friday off Tonawanda shore

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two people were rescued from a sinking pleasure boat in the upper Niagara River on Friday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the rescue effort began with a radio-distress call at 6:13 p.m. to the U.S. Coast Guard. It was reported that two people were in a vessel that was taking on water near Smith Boys in Tonawanda.

A CPB vessel was closest to the scene. They spotted a man and a woman on a disabled vessel, whose anchor did not hold against a strong current.

Soon afterward, the two people were transferred to the CBP vessel. No injuries were reported, and they did not need medical attention. They had attempted to paddle the boat to shore.

The abandoned and drifting boat was eventually captured by the U.S. Coast Guard.