Motorcycle driver, passenger die in Chautauqua County crash

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at State Route 394 and Woodlawn Avenue, south of Camp Chautauqua.

WOODLAWN, N.Y. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene said it appeared that a pickup truck made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died.

The sheriff's identified the victims as a male and a female. No ages were given, and their names have not been released at this time.

The Ashville, Bemus Point, and Chautauqua fire department, as well as County EMS, assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.