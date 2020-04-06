2 people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster

The crash happened early Thursday morning on I-90 eastbound

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Two people have died after a head-on collision in Lancaster early Thursday morning.

Troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver heading west on the eastbound I-90. While looking for the wrong way car, State Police found the site of a head-on accident at mile marker 413.7 eastbound.

State Police said Tatiana Walker, 32, of Buffalo was driving a Ford Escape the wrong way in the eastbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla being driven by Julia Hunt, 23, of Tempe, Arizona.