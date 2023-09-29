2 people injured when motorcycles collide in Niagara County

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lockport-Cambria Townline Road and Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lockport-Cambria Townline Road and Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria. An off-duty Niagara County Sheriff's deputy reported the accident.

"When the first motorcycle was at or approaching the intersection, the second motorcycle struck the first in the rear end. Both drivers appeared to have been ejected from their motorcycles," the county sheriff's office said in a statement, following a preliminary investigation.

The man driving the first motorcycle, 68-year-old Jerry P. Rosh of Lockport, was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated and receive further treatment.

The woman on the second motorcycle, 46-year-old Joann M. Schneegold of Lockport, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to ECMC.

The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate.