2 people in critical condition after crash involving tractor trailer

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a car was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday night on State Route 5 in Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

A Chevy Impala with three people in it was turning out of a parking lot on State Route 5 at about 9:15 p.m. As the car was turning, a tractor trailer traveling east on route 5 struck the drivers side of the car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Daniel Sonnenfeld, 19, and Gabriel Johnston, 18, were transported to ECMC after the accident and are now listed in critical, but stable condition. Phouthason Kittisack, 18, suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.