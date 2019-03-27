Two people were hurt after a car hit an apartment complex in the Town of Tonawanda.

First responders were called to the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments on Delaware Avenue just after 7pm Tuesday for a report of a car that struck the building.

Police say the driver, Edward T. Harris, 32, of the Town of Tonawanda, was traveling east on Oakridge Avenue when he drove across Delaware Avenue and through the parking lot of the apartment complex, then hit a parked vehicle and the building.

Harris was taken to ECMC with serious injuries and is in fair condition.

A person who lives at the complex, Lida Alinate, 94, was seriously hurt by debris from the crash. She was taken to ECMC. Police haven't released her condition.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.