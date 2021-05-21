2 people hospitalized at ECMC following Town of Lockport crash

The passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, and the driver was taken there by ambulance. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in the Town of Lockport after a car went through a ditch and rolled over several times.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Day Road in the Town of Lockport, where the Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 2019 Chevrolet was attempting to pass other northbound vehicles.

While making the pass, the vehicle veered off the west side of the road, went into a ditch, came up out of the ditch, then entered a farmer's field. There, the Chevrolet rolled over several times before coming to a rest, upright.