WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two people were taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following a serious crash in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says four cars were involved in the crash on River Road by Gratwick Park at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office says a westbound vehicle crossed the center line, struck a vehicle heading east, then hit another eastbound vehicle head-on. The first eastbound vehicle that was struck hit another parked car along the shoulder.

Two of the four drivers were taken to ECMC via ambulance.

No charges have been filed.

Mercy Flight went to the scene, and a mile and a half of the road was closed between Witmer Road and Liberty Drive.

