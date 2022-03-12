2 people die after Friday morning in Allegany County crash

State Police say, Michael D. Frazier, 71, of Fillmore, and Leonard R. Frazier, 76, of Bliss were declared dead at the scene.

CENTERVILLE, N.Y. — Two people died Friday morning in Allegany County, following a crash involving two cars.

The crash happened at 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 36 and Dow Road in the town of Centerville. That's where New York State Police say a southbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup failed to stop at a Dow Road stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Kenworth truck heading north on Route 36.

State Police say both people in the Chevy were pronounced dead at the scene. Michael D. Frazier, 71, of Fillmore was the driver, and the Leonard R. Frazier, 76, of Bliss was the passenger. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.