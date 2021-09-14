2 people arraigned following investigation into shooting on I-190

Shantelle M. Heard, 28, and Jayquan Roland, 21, both from Buffalo, were arraigned Sunday morning on weapons charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are facing several charges following a shooting over the weekend on the I-190.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 11 around 4 p.m. a vehicle allegedly shot at another car going northbound on the I-190 near the Elm Street exit. The District Attorney's Office says the vehicle was shot multiple times, but no one was injured.

While investigating the shooting, New York State Police allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun in the vehicle that had been shot at. The District Attorney's Office says the gun has been reported stolen back in January 2021 from Spartanburg, Colorado.

Shantelle M. Heard, 28, and Jayquan Roland, 21, both from Buffalo, were arraigned Sunday morning to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. All three are felony charges.