2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire in Farnham

FARNHAM, N.Y. — Two people and two dogs have been displaced after a fire tore through a Commercial Street home in Farnham.

The fire happened late Thursday afternoon on the 400 block of Commercial Street, where firefighters were on the scene within five minutes, according to the Farnham Volunteer Fire Chief.

A woman who lived in the home and two dogs got out safely; her husband was not home at the time. The woman was told by a neighbor that the house was on fire.

Fire officials believe the blaze started from wood on the back porch. The fire was put under control within 30 minutes. The house was considered a total loss, according to the fire chief, with extensive smoke and fire damage.

An excavation crew was working on the scene Thursday evening.