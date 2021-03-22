2 On Your Side viewers question missing $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit

When dozens of 2 On Your Side viewers emailed us asking why they hadn't received their weekly $300 benefit, we got answers from the NYSDOL.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of 2 On Your Side viewers contacted us Monday morning when they noticed their unemployment benefits did not include the extra weekly $300 payment from the federal government.

Our inboxes were flooded with people wondering where the extra $300 was. They got their normal amount from the state, but didn't get the $300 they have been getting from the federal government.

Fred S. is one of the viewers who emailed. He said, "I have certified for the week ending March 21. I received my regular benefit, but not the $300 extended benefit. Can you tell me when I will receive it?"

And Michael G. said, "So the extra $300 for unemployment didn't go on our accounts. Do you have any information as to why? Or when that might start up again?"

Clearing up confusion over unemployment benefits as COVID pandemic hits 1-year mark Many Western New Yorkers contacted 2 On Your Side with questions about what to do with their claims as they approach a year of collecting unemployment benefits. BUFFALO, N.Y. - It has been a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close, and that means it has been a year since some people had to start looking for new jobs.

For answers we went to the New York State Department of Labor. A spokesperson got back to us saying they have been contacting people and posting about this on social media.

The spokesperson said, "As the American Rescue Plan extension kicks in this week, some claimants who certified Sunday may see a one to two day delay in their payment. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments will still be paid THIS week. No delays are anticipated for claimants who certify on Monday or later this week."