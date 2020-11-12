2 On Your Side obtains list of Erie County Back To Business grant recipients

2 On Your Side has exclusively obtained a list that contains the vast majority of the businesses that applied and received grants, which totals $19 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this fall, the Erie County Business Task Force announced how $20 million in CARES Act funding would be available locally to small businesses through the Erie County 'Back to Business' grant program.

Now, 2 On Your Side has exclusively obtained a list that contains the vast majority of the businesses that applied and received grants, which totals $19 million.

2 On Your Side previously reported that the task force planned to give priority to businesses in "highly-distressed zip codes."

Additionally, businesses who haven't received any pandemic funding yet, businesses that haven't reopened or brought employees back, as well as minority and women owned businesses, would also be prioritized.

In order to receive a grant, businesses had to be a small business with 50 employees or less, and the majority of their workforce, 90 percent or greater, had to be Erie County residents.

Economically, the businesses had to be able to show a loss in revenue, reduced production, or reduced sales because of the pandemic. Businesses also had to show that in 2019 they didn't make more than $7.5 million in sales and had to be in business for at least a year before the grant program began.