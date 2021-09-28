$2 million Buffalo Blueway Project at Ohio street complete

The Buffalo River Ohio Street fishing access site has been renovated as a part of the project that aims to improve access to the waterfront.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York State and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper announced the completion of the $2 million Buffalo Blueway Public Access project.

The Buffalo River Ohio Street fishing access site has been renovated as a part of the project that aims to improve access to the waterfront and increase opportunities for recreation.

The project funded by Empire State Development added to the network of public access points along the city's waterways.

“This new Buffalo Blueway site improves equitable access to Western New York’s greatest asset – its waterfront – and I want to thank Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper for their continued leadership and partnership to get these projects completed, as well as the state DEC for its collaboration on this Ohio Street site,” said Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Commissioner Kevin Younis.

“This is just the latest example of how Buffalo Blueway public access projects are increasing recreation and tourism to the area while enhancing the region’s waterfront.”

The project was completed in five-month, with the improvements of better access to paddling, car-top boats, fishing, and passive recreation along the waterfront.

The car-top boat launch includes features for carry-in, car-top fishing boast access, and paddle craft launching.

The fishing pier is wheelchair accessible to allow the pedestrian promenade and pier overlook platform to be accessible to everyone. Also, a path now connects Ohio Street and the Shoreline Trail.

Two new floating deflectors have been installed to help deflect debris and floating ice way as well as to mitigate wave forces.

Improved road access includes a central drop-off with a traffic pattern to make boat launching more efficient. Parking has also been upgraded with pavements and pathways to improve public access.

“Our vision for the Buffalo Blueway is becoming a reality, with enhanced public access for everyone to enjoy their waterfront and the Buffalo River,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka.

“For the first three decades of our existence, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper worked tirelessly to lead the cleanup partnership efforts that resulted in a once-dead Buffalo River becoming a thriving, vibrant ecosystem that is now being activated with recreational activity from locals and tourists alike. Supporting the growth of the region’s sustainable blue economy continues to be a goal of our ongoing environmental restoration work, and by offering universal access to our waterways through the Blueway system, these kinds of projects will continue to accelerate economic activity for our entire waterfront.”