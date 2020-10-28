2 local homes get into spooky spirit

Two Cheektowaga houses are going all out for Halloween.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It’s a Halloween Hallowpaloozza on Daybreak as we feature two local houses that went all out with their Halloween decorations this year.

The first one is in Cheektowaga, on Huth Street near Beach.

This local couple does a different spooky theme every year. Recent Halloween’s they’ve featured a spider theme, a pirate theme and even scary carnival decorations on their home.

“If my wife and I were the last two people on earth we would still do it,” the resident said. “It’s great that other people like it but we enjoy doing it for ourselves.”

The second home is located on Shanley Street in the Kaisertown area. The couple behind this wild set-up said they scavenged for most of their decorations from garage sales and even created some of their own.

“We went out to a lot of garage sales and stocked up on Halloween items,” they said. “People didn’t want to use it anymore so we bought it for pennies on the dollar and we just would feel our trucks with stuff we couldn’t even sit in it and we kept getting truckloads and it’s gotten to the point now where I just make my own stuff. “