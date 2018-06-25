LOCKPORT, NY-- Two people are dead following an industrial accident in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 1:30am Monday from XPO Logistics that two employees were trapped under slabs of Corian.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the two males deceased.

Investigators say employees were unloading 11 slabs of Corian off of a trailer when they collapsed on the workers. Each slab weighs about 800 lbs.

The names of the men killed are not being released pending family notification. Police are still investigating.

