2 killed in car crash near Wyoming County vaccination clinic

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office reports that two people have died following a two car crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Gainesville.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in front of the Wyoming County Highway Department located at 4328 Route 19.

A 2010 Ford Taurus was driving southbound on Route 19 when a 2001 Volkswagen pulled out of the Wyoming County Highway Department's parking lot. The sheriff's office says the Volkswagen did not yield, and tried to turn north onto Route 19, causing a t-bone collision.

At the time of the accident, a Wyoming County vaccination clinic was happening at the Wyoming County Highway Department. The sheriff's office says EMTs from the clinic immediately responded to the crash to help render aid.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were both killed in the crash. Both had just attended the vaccination clinic, according to the sheriff's office. Their names are not being released at this time until family has been notified.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was taken to the Wyoming County Community Health System by ambulance for minor injuries.