2 kayakers rescued from Conewango Creek in Chautauqua County

CARROLL, N.Y. — Two people who fell out of their kayak on Conewango Creek were rescued Saturday afternoon in the Town of Carroll.

The kayakers from Pennsylvania, a 21-year-old man from Aliquippa and an 18-year-old woman from Monaca, had become pinned by the current against a fallen tree. The rescue happened off Riverside Road.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office deputies, the Frewsburg Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team all responded to the scene.