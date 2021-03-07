2 kayakers rescued from Conewango Creek in Chautauqua County

CARROLL, N.Y. — Two people who fell out of their kayak on Conewango Creek were rescued Saturday afternoon in the Town of Carroll.
The kayakers from Pennsylvania, a 21-year-old man from Aliquippa and an 18-year-old woman from Monaca, had become pinned by the current against a fallen tree. The rescue happened off Riverside Road.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office deputies, the Frewsburg Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team all responded to the scene.
Using a rescue boat, the kayakers were rescued from the creek. No injuries were reported after they were evaluated at the scene, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.