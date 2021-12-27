Cheektowaga Police make 2 arrests following separate incidents at Walden Galleria

Police say multiple fights broke out Sunday between youths at the Walden Galleria, resulting in numerous people being kicked out of the mall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department says two juveniles were arrested following two separate incidents at the Walden Galleria mall Sunday evening.

Police say multiple fights broke out Sunday between youths at the Walden Galleria, resulting in numerous people being kicked out of the mall. Police tell 2 On Your Side that some juveniles were being uncooperative and were held at the mall until a parent or guardian could pick them up.

Following reports of shots being fired from the level five parking ramp, police were called to the area to investigate. At this time, police say those reports are false, saying "no evidence of a shot being fired was confirmed."

Additional fights were reported to police allegedly involving disorderly juveniles who may have been using weapons; however, police say this report was also unsubstantiated. Police say no injuries were reported Sunday evening and add that the mall closed at its scheduled closing time of 7 p.m.

Police say the Walden Galleria's "Parental Escort Policy" was not in effect on Sunday since the policy is only in effect on Friday and Saturday nights. The policy requires any guests at the mall who are under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. In result of the recent incidents at the mall, Cheektowaga Police say the Parental Escort Policy will be in effect now until Thursday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to close.

Cheektowaga Police also note that following the incidents above, in an unrelated matter, an employee at Dave and Busters was arrested for allegedly possessing a handgun while working.

It's alleged that Javier Romero, 29, had a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol tucked into his waistband while he was at work. Police say Romero "gave no explanation as to why he possessed the gun."

Romero was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

A spokesperson for the Walden Galleria sent 2 On Your Side the following statement in response to the incidents above:

"Our goal is to ensure that all guests have a continuous, safe and enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experience. It’s why we have comprehensive safety protocols, and why we regularly assess them to make sure we’re consistent with other major retail complexes around the country.

"While virtually all of our visitors act responsibly (99.9%), we are mindful that a very small percentage can cause isolated disruptions. We are taking steps to address that. Based on recent discussions with our law enforcement partners -- as well as feedback from tenants, guests, and community leaders -- we will be broadening the scope of our Parental Escort Policy to have it take effect today [Monday] at 4 p.m., and go through Thursday, Dec. 30.