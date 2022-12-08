2 hurt in small plane crash in Town of Harmony in Chautauqua County

The crash happened Thursday just after 11 p.m. in a wooded area near the Baker Street Ext. in the Town of Harmony.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were hurt when a plane crashed in the Chautauqua County town of Harmony just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said two people were conducting training exercises in the single-engine plane when it went down in a wooded area near the Baker Street Ext. According to deputies, the pilot reported losing power.

The pilot, Lawrence Zupon, 63, of Bentleyville, OH, and passenger Daniel Rossi, 25, of Mayfield Heights, OH were both able to get out of the plane on their own.

They were treated at the scene and then taken to Hamot Medical Center for additional treatment. Deputies didn't release any information on the extent of their injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are both investigating.