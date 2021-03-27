2 houses destroyed in Niagara Falls fire

A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls says firefighters responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Firefighters from the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called to the scene of 1928 Lockport Street early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.

A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls says crews responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the residence next door — 1930 Lockport Street.

Both houses are considered total losses.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced from 1930 Lockport Street.