2 houses destroyed in Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Firefighters from the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called to the scene of 1928 Lockport Street early Saturday morning for reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls says crews responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the residence next door — 1930 Lockport Street.
Both houses are considered total losses.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced from 1930 Lockport Street.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.