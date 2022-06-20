2 hospitalized after crash in Leroy

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle heading north on Route 19 crossed the center line and hit a van, sending it over the guardrail.

LEROY, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Genesee County Monday afternoon.

The driver of that van was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and a woman and two children that were inside the vehicle were not injured.

The woman driving the other car had to be extricated by first responders and she was taken to a hospital by Mercy Flight.

"They got her out. She was breathing but unconscious, which is more of a precaution for Mercy Flight. And then they were able to extricate him and the other three passengers were able to get out of that as well," Stg. Michael Lute said.

But fortunately, everyone is expected to recover.