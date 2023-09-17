2 homes damaged in Buffalo fire

Fire officials said the fire started outside in the back of the home and another home also caught fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They were called to the home at 77 Maryland Street.

Fire officials said the fire started outside in the rear of the home and another home also caught fire.

Fire investigators say damage is estimated at $160,000 to the home at 77 Maryland and exposure damage was caused to the home at 79 Maryland with an estimated $70,000 in damages.

One firefighter was injured and was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross said its volunteers helped a family of five, adding that emergency aid was given to two adults and three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.