2 free child seat inspections happening in June in Niagara County

The first car seat inspection will take place on Thursday, June 23 and the second will take place on Sunday, June 26.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in Niagara County.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Tuesday that it will be holding two free car seat safety checks in June. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Thursday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Sunday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Pendleton Station Market, Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton

