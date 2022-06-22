2 free child seat inspections happening in June in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in Niagara County.
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Tuesday that it will be holding two free car seat safety checks in June. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
You can find the full details for both events below:
When: Thursday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls
For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
When: Sunday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Pendleton Station Market, Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton
For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
If you can't get to the event, but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information about any upcoming car seat safety checks in your area by clicking here.