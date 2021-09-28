2 free car seat checks happening in WNY this week

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents of safety checks happening in Chautauqua and Erie counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you missed car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week, there are two more coming up this week in Western New York.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and guardians of safety checks happening in Chautauqua and Erie counties conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians.

The first event is happening on Thursday at Chautauqua Safety Village at 2695 Rt, 394 in Ashville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A second safety check is taking place on Saturday at Catholic Health Regional Administrative Center at 144 Genesee Street in Buffalo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required for this event to ensure social distancing. Face masks and a COVID-19 screening will be required.

More information about the Erie County event can be obtained at from Health Connections at 716-447-6205 or clewis4@chsbuffalo.org.

These events are part of the safety imitative where state and local law enforcement agencies partner to offer free child seat inspections. The trained technicians use the "Learn, Practice, and Explore" method to educate guardians on how to properly choose and install a car seat.