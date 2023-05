Cheyla Galarza was last seen leaving Jamestown High School.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Ellicott Police is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Anyone with information can call the Ellicott Police at 716-241-9877.