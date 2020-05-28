2 firefighters, 1 individual injured in Amherst house fire

Two firefighters were taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for evaluation, and one occupant was taken to ECMC for treatment.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two firefighters and an individual were taken to local hospitals following a house fire in Amherst Wednesday night.

A fire broke out at 520 Emerson Drive around 8 p.m. Firefighters from the Eggertsville Fire Department, Snyder Fire Department, North Bailey Fire Company and Williamsville Fire Department responded to the fire and were able to get it under control in about 30 minutes.

Two firefighters were taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for evaluation, and one occupant was taken to ECMC for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.