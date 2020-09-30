2 facing charges after fraudulently using an ATM card

Christopher Harris, 41, and Layoya Pickett, 36, have been charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and identity theft.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Two people from Niagara Falls are facing charges after allegedly making a purchase on someone else's debit/credit card.

New York State Police say an individual filed a fraud complaint Monday in the Town of Pendleton. The victim told deputies they used a debit/credit card in the Niagara Choice ATM machine on Niagara Falls Boulevard and forgot to grab the card after the transaction ended.

The person then reported this to the bank, who advised them that a purchase had been made on the card at Home Depot for over $900. Troopers investigated video footage, as well as other resources from the bank and Home Depot to identify the suspects.

Christopher Harris, 41, and Layoya Pickett, 36, were both located and arrested. Both have been charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, as well as petit larceny and identity theft in the second degree.