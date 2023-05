The sheriff's office says a homemade plane went down on Townline Road just before 5:45 Sunday evening.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Orleans County.

One witness said the pilot left with a passenger from the Gaines Airport.