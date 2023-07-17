2 cats, dog rescued from house fire in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office dispatch received several calls Sunday evening of a house fire on Fiegle Road in the Town of Pendleton.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Two cats and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Niagara County over the weekend.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see smoke coming from the second floor. They found a working fire and worked to put the flames out, keeping damage to the room where the first started.

The two cats and dog were located safe and brought out by firefighters.