2 Buffalo women sentenced in Molotov cocktail case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo women were sentenced Thursday to prison for throwing Molotov cocktails through the window of a west side home on New Year's Day.

Latoya Austin, 41, and Ayesha Jackson, 29, both admitted to their role in throwing Molotov cocktails into the lower level of a multi-family home on Breckenridge Street. In July, both women plead guilty to second-degree arson.

Austin was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison, followed by two and a half years of post-release supervision. Jackson was sentenced to five years in state prison with two and a half years of post-release supervision.