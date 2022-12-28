2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim

When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street.

When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.

Once inside, she used her scarf to make a tourniquet with the help of a store employee.

"My coworker, she called the cops, and then she was on the phone with the paramedics but the paramedics couldn't get here, the cops got here and they put him in the back of the car after they helped him out. We stopped the bleeding because the bleeding I mean it was bad out here I don't, I didn't know what to do like I've never been in that situation."