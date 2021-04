Buffalo Police say a patrol vehicle was hit by another vehicle Saturday night at the intersection of Broadway and Liddell Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its patrol vehicles Saturday night.

Police say a patrol vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Liddell Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Two Buffalo Police officers were taken to ECMC and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No further information has been provided at this time.