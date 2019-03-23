BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers were hurt in two separate crashes Saturday morning.

The first happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue. Two vehicles hit the officer's patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The second accident happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bailey Avenue after the officer's patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle. Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to ECMC for treatment. We are still waiting for word on the extent of their injuries.

Police are investigating whether the accidents are weather related.

