2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault now suspended with pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers were suspended without pay back in June after a video was captured showing them shove a 75-year-old man to the ground in front of Buffalo City Hall.
Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were both suspended and charged with assault in the second degree. Now a month later, both are being suspended with pay due to the collective bargaining agreement.
A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department says this has gone into effect since 30 days have passed.
Both pleaded not guilty to the charges in June and are scheduled to return to court on July 20 for a felony hearing. If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.