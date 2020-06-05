BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened Monday night on the city's West Side.

An unidentified 53-year-old man was shot just after 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to police. Investigators said he was struck by gunfire while sitting in a house.

The man was taken to ECMC for his injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said. Authorities said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police arrested Joel Coleman, 38, and Tony Higgins, 41, in connection to the shooting. Coleman has been charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Higgins has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be targeted, not random.

