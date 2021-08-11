Two passed bills will help East Amherst Fire Department

The new laws will allow for more non-resident members and incorporation of an East Amherst Fire Department Benevolent Association.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — Two bills to support East Amherst Fire Department sponsored by Assemblymember Karen McMahon (D-Amherst) were signed into law last week.

The first bill, A7630, gives an exception to the East Amherst Fire Department to the limitation that 45% of a not-for-profit corporation members be from out-of-district. The fire department otherwise would have been in violation of the regulation and would still be struggling to recruit volunteers.

The second bill, A7645, incorporates an East Amherst Fire Department Benevolent Association, which will raise funds to support the health and welfare of members so they can continue to serve the public.