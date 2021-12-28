2-alarm fire causes over $30,000 in damages to Lockport home

Firefighters were called to a house at 119 Spalding Street just before 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire in the bathroom.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Firefighters from the City of Lockport Fire Department battled a two-alarm blaze Monday night on Spalding Street.

Firefighters were called to a house at 119 Spalding Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fire in the bathroom. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming out of a window on the first floor of the house. Smoke was also emitting from the eaves of the house.

According to the fire department, before arriving at the scene, a neighbor tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. When first responders arrived at the house, all of the residents were safely evacuated.

The bathroom on the first floor of the house was said to be heavily involved in flames when firefighters entered the residence. With assistance from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, firefighters were able to put out the blaze around midnight.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 to the property and $12,000 to the contents. Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

According to the City of Lockport Fire Department, one firefighter was injured; however, they remained on duty.