2 men sent to hospital after 2 pick-up trucks crash into Warsaw Elementary School

Warsaw Police tell us the accelerator of one of the trucks got stuck, causing it to T-bone another truck traveling around 80 miles per hour.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Two men are in the hospital after a pick-up truck crashed into another pick-up truck before crashing into Warsaw Elementary School around 2 p.m. Friday.

Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said the accelerator of one of the trucks got stuck, causing it to T-bone another truck traveling at around 80 miles per hour. The impact of the crash caused both trucks to then hit the school library where 20 students were inside.

No one inside was hurt, but students were evacuated.



Both drivers were taken to hospitals by Mercy Flight, one to ECMC and the other to Strong Memorial Hospital.

"The teacher from the classroom called 911 from her phone which alerted us to come to the school. And at that point, we started fielding phone calls about the accident itself. Then once we got to the scene, we evacuated the elementary school," Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said.

"We worked with the school staff and they took all the kids from the elementary school and put them in the high school. And at that point, we were able to reunite all of our students back to their parents within an hour, which was amazing on the school's part."