$1M demo/rebuild on the menu for Gecko's Bar & Grille on Hertel

The Buffalo Planning Board will review the $1 million project at its April 5 meeting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gecko's Bar & Grill on Hertel Avenue may undergo demolition and reconstruction.

Plans call for Gecko's to be razed and replaced by a two-story, 3,100-square-foot building at 1462 Hertel Ave., where it has operated for more than 20 years. The rebuilt Geckos will include covered outdoor patios on street level and second story.

“The building has exceeded its life span,” said Michael Berger, Sutton Architecture architect who is handling the project for Gecko owner Jack Syracuse. “We took a hard look at the future and saw more and more major repairs coming. We decided the building would be best suited for a fresh, new start."