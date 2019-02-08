BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attention craft beer enthusiasts! Buffalo RiverWorks is the place to be Friday evening to raise a glass and celebrate some of the best breweries from Western New York and beyond.

This is the 19th year for Buffalo Brewfest. It's the third year the event is being held at RiverWorks on Ganson Street.

More than 50 brewers are taking part. They'll serve up 100 different brews. While the focus is on establishments from Western New York, there will also be select brewers from across North America, such as Boston Beer and Great Lakes Brewing Co.

The event also features four cideries and two distilleries.

Brewers will set up in the main event area. There will also be a VIP section on the upper level.

Tickets are $45. They include admission, 20 3-ounce tastings, and a souvenir Brewfest glass. VIP tickets are $85 and include everything general admission tickets get, plus a Buffalo-themed buffet and reserved seating.

Doors open at 5 p.m. taps are open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend.

RiverWorks is located at 359 Ganson Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Brewfest is presented by Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center.