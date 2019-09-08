CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is working to recover the body of a 19-year-old who drown in Lake Erie Thursday night.

Officials say four people were cliff diving in the area at Ripley Beach. Two of the men, both 19-years-old, jumped off into the lake.

One of the teens is said to have drowned before authorities arrived. As water conditions were rough at the time of the drowning, the victim has not yet been recovered.

The other teen was found on the rocky area below where the two jumped. He was rescue from the rocks and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the teenagers names have been released, but they are both from Pennsylvania.

The investigation is on-going. We will update this story as we learn more.