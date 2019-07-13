BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you have a green thumb or just appreciate others who do, you can take a stroll to enjoy dozens of gardens around the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

The 18th annual Capen Garden Walk is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There's also a special night walk from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The walk is a free, self-guided tour of more than 70 private gardens and spruced up public spaces in the University District, Eggertsville, and Amherst.

The event is named after Samuel P. Capen, the first full-time, salaried Chancellor at the University at Buffalo.

