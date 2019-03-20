HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may only be the first day of spring, but organizers at the Erie County Fair are gearing up for a "Summerific" fair.

The fair announced Wednesday that they have chosen "Summerific" as the word to be used to describe this summer's Erie County Fair.

“It’s the feeling you have when the weather is warm, the days are long and the summer just can’t get any better,” said Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg.

The 180th Annual Erie County Fair will run from August 7 - August 18 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

