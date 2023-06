Police said the shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. last night in the 500 block of Spring Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said an 18-year-old is recovering after being grazed by a bullet Saturday night.

Detectives said the 18-year-old was grazed by gunfire during some type of large party.

He is currently at ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.